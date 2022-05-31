United Houma Nation Polling Locations Announced for June 4 Election

The United Houma Nation Election Board has announced the polling locations for the June 4, 2022 Election as well as a sample ballot.

August Creppel, who is the current Principal Chief, is seeking a second term; while Lora Ann Chaisson, former Council Member from Point aux Chene, is seeking a first term.

The polling places and addresses are listed below. All polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on election day.

UHN Morgan City Outreach Office – 301 Third Street, Morgan City, LA 70380

Montegut Fire Station – 1105 LA-55, Montegut, LA 70377

Dulac Community Center – 125 Coast Guard Road, Dulac, LA 70353

Inter-Tribal Council Houma Office – 991 Grand Caillou Road, Houma, LA 70363

UHN Administration Office – 400 Monarch Drive, Houma, LA 70364

Ducros Museum – 1345 Bayou Road, St. Bernard, LA 70085

UHN Marrero Vocational Rehabilitation Office – 641 Westbank Expressway, Suite B, Marrero, LA 70072

Christian Family Center – 18119 E. Main Street #1, Galliano, LA 70354

Southern ENT Raceland Office – 4425 LA-1, Raceland, LA 70394

Here’s what UHN voters need to know:

All UHN voters are assigned to a polling site. At the time of the press release, letters were going out to all registered voters in advance of the election to notify them of their assigned polling site.

If registered tribal voters do not receive the letter by Wednesday, June 1st, please contact the UHN Administrative Office at (985)223-3093 to confirm their site. Remember, if the UHN does not have the correct mailing addresses, those letters can’t be mailed out.

All tribal voters will need to present a photo ID to vote at all polling locations. An acceptable photo ID can be a tribal voter ID, Louisiana state driver’s license, or state ID. Anyone who voted by absentee ballot cannot vote at a poll unless he/she relinquishes the assigned absentee ballot at his/her assigned poll on election day.

Anyone who registered to vote after the May 5, 2022 deadline will not be able to vote in this election, however, such individuals will be eligible for future elections immediately following. Below is a sample ballot for everyone’s review.

Results will be known Immediately following the closing of the polls on election day which will be 8:00 p.m. The supervisors of each polling place shall make an unofficial count of the ballots cast at such polling place to be publicly displayed at that polling place, account for ballots entrusted to them, verify and sign the results of their ballot count, and then place in secure boxes all of the ballots in their charge including any unused, spoiled or rejected ballots that will be labeled, as well as the unofficial results and deliver them personally to the Board the night of the election. The Election Board certifies all elected candidates upon verifying and compiling all final poll and absentee results.