United Houma Nation to host election of tribal council officers

United Houma Nation Tribe’s Principal Chief Lora Ann Chaisson has called for a special meeting of the tribal council for Monday, June 27, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. to address timely transition of the fiduciary responsibilities of the Tribe. The meeting will be held via zoom.

During the meeting, UHM will host the election of tribal council officers, including vice principal chief, treasurer, secretary, and parliamentarian. Following the election, UHN will review and approve resolutions to change address and authorized signatories to UHN bank accounts.

UHN invites tribal members in Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Mary, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines Parish to attend Monday’s meeting. Credentials to access the meeting can be request by emailing info@unitedhoumanation.org