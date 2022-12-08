United Property & Casualty Insurance Company is Withdrawing From Louisiana in 2023: What Policyholders Need to Know

Florida-based homeowners insurer United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPC) has announced it is leaving several states next year. The company has about 36,000 Louisiana policyholders and will begin non-renewing its policies in 2023.

About 33,000 UPC policyholders whose current policy term is scheduled to end in 2023 will receive written notification of non-renewal from UPC at least 30 days before their coverage end date.

UPC is extending coverage for its approximately 3,000 policyholders whose current policy term is scheduled to end between November 26 and December 31, 2022. UPC will send those policyholders an invoice for the extended coverage period and a notice of non-renewal at least 30 days before their extended coverage end date.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation found that UPC’s plan for exiting the market provides a reasonable basis to support an orderly and solvent runoff of its policies.

The LDI encourages UPC policyholders to closely monitor their mail for any communication from the company. UPC will continue handling outstanding claims for its policyholders. Policyholders who feel their claim has not been properly resolved by their insurer may call the LDI at 800-259-5300 and file a complaint.