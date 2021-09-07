United States Postal Service announces updates effective Tuesday, September 7.

Retail and Delivery operations in the 700, 701, 703, and 704 3-Digit ZIP Code Areas are resuming effective Tuesday, September 7, 2021. They advise that employee availability may impact service in certain facilities.

Retail and Delivery operations are closed at the following facilities due to safety concerns:

– Barataria Post Office, 4164 Privateer Blvd, 70036 – Alternate location is Lafitte Post Office, 2630, Jean Lafitte Blvd, 70067. Retail hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

– Boutte Post Office, 13322 Highway 90, 70039 – Alternate location is Luling Post Office, 1363 Paul Maillard Rd, 70070. Retail hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

– Dulac Post Office, 7661 Grand Caillou Rd., 70353 – Alternate location is Bourg Post Office, 3806 Country Dr., 70343. Retail hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

– Madisonville Post Office, 100 Covington St., 70447 – Alternate location is Mandeville Post Office, 1 Saint Ann Dr., 70471. Retail hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– Tangipahoa Post Office, 70136 E Railroad Ave, 70465 – Alternate location is, Kentwood Post Office, 601 Avenue E, 70444. Retail hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Due to safety concerns, Retail operations for the impacted facilities listed below will be available on-site through a Mobile Retail Unit. Delivery operations for the impacted facilities have been moved to the alternate Post Office location identified. Drop shipments will be available at the respective alternate locations.

– Cut Off Post Office (Mobile Retail Unit), 16130 W Main St., 70345 Retail hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Delivery operations alternate location is Galliano Post Office, 17599 Highway 3235, 70354. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– Golden Meadow Post Office (Mobile Retail Unit), 300 S Alex Plaisance Blvd, 70357 – Retail hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Delivery operations alternate location is Galliano Post Office, 17599 Highway 3235, 70354. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– Grand Isle Post Office (Mobile Retail Unit), 3393 Highway 1, 70358 – Retail hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Delivery operations alternate location is Schriever Post Office, 201 Old Highway 659, 70395. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– La Place Post Office (Mobile Retail Unit), 190 Belle Terre Blvd, 70068 – Retail hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Delivery operations alternate location is North Kenner Post Office, 390 W Esplanade Ave, 70065. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

– Larose Post Office (Mobile Retail Unit), 123 W 17th St., 70373 – Retail hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Delivery operations alternate location is Galliano Post Office, 17599 Highway 3235, 70354. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– Lockport Post Office (Mobile Retail Unit), 706 Crescent Ave, LA 70374 – Retail hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Delivery operations alternate location is Schriever Post Office, 201 Old Highway 659, 70395. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– Montegut Post Office (Mobile Retail Unit), 1225 Highway 55, 70377 – Retail hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Delivery operations alternate location is Houma Post Office, 425 Lafayette St., 70360. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

– Raceland Post Office (Mobile Retail Unit), 109 Raceland St., 70394 – Retail hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Delivery operations alternate location is Schriever Post Office, 201 Old Highway 659, 70395. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– Saint Rose Post Office (Mobile Retail Unit), 11724 River Rd., 70087 – Retail hour are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Delivery operations alternate location is Destrehan Post Office, 13 Plantation Rd., 70047. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.