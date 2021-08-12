United Way for South Louisiana Officially Kicks off Annual Campaign at Nicholls

United Way for South Louisiana officially kicked off their annual campaign on August 12 on the Nicholls State University campus with an intimate proclamation celebration.

Dr. Jay Clune, Nicholls State President and last year’s Campaign Chair, announced that they raised $1.2 million last year, and he is proud and happy to “pass the baton” to this year’s Campaign Chair, Elmy Savoie. Savoie said, “We are really looking forward to having a great campaign this year. We do note that the needs are still great as we continue to deal with the pandemic. Please donate, go to uwsla.com, or call so that we can get a campaign set up for you.”

United Way has been serving Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Mary, and Assumption parishes for over 40 years. The campaign was especially vital in the past year to help many in need in the community. All four parishes have proclaimed August 12th as United Way Day.

Last year’s donations raised funding that provided essential services such as life-saving medicines and supplements for cancer patients, food assistance for the elderly, prescription medications to those who couldn’t afford medications such as insulin, and a safe place for women and children suffering from abuse. The organization said what the donors gave touched many lives, including 29,837 individuals and families with food and infant needs through the United Way-sponsored Food Banks. Also, the 2021 Pack the School Bus supply drive provided thousands of school supplies for Terrebonne and Lafourche parish students. Another accomplishment was the organization was able to allocate $125,525 to emergency and COVID-19 related services, but they said their work is far from over.

The organization wants to remind the community that United Way is a community-wide effort that helps at home. By Living United, that difference makes our community a better place for all. The community is invited to continue support and donate so that the much-needed community-based services can continue, especially in these trying times.

For any questions or further information, please contact Executive Director Alina Merlos at 985. 879.2461.