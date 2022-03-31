UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour makes driving presentation at CCA

In an effort to spread awareness to the community’s youth on the dangers of driving while impaired or distracted, UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour partnered a group of local businesses, organizations, and law enforcement to host a presentation to students at Covenant Christian Academy on Thursday, March 30, 2022.

With the help of South Central Regional Safety Coalition, South Central Planning & Development Commission, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and State Farm, UNITE’s Arrive Alive hosted a presentation, with the participation of 120 students and faculty members, explaining the effects of operating a fully functional vehicle without moving. The presentation also allowed participants to complete a Standardized Field Sobriety Test while wearing goggles that replicates the effects of alcohol impairment.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said its goal was to spread awareness to youth on dangerous driving behaviors.