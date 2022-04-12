UNO professor conducted research on environmental change in Terrebonne Parish.

The U.S. Treasury Office of Gulf Coast Restoration hosted an inaugural webinar series, including research conducted by University of New Orleans Planning and Urban Studies professor Marla Nelson on Environmental Change in Terrebonne Parish.

In a presentation titled “From Adapting in Place to Adaptive Migration: Designing and Facilitating an Equitable Relocation Strategy,” funded through a Centers for Excellence program, Nelson conducted research seeking answers on how citizens of frontline communities respond to immediate and long-term environmental change and how local officials facilitate more just and equitable relocation and resettlement in Terrebonne Parish. The presentation comes just nine months following Hurricane Ida’s devastating impact on Grand Isle, Terrebonne Parish, Lafourche Parish, and Montegut.

Nelson’s research was one of the two presentations included in the March 7 webinar, whose theme was “Leveraging Treasury RESTORE Funds to Support Climate Resilience.” View the recorded presentation at https://treas.yorkcast.com/webcast/Play/51197931d02343b7955cf5f9e2339ac91d.

The Treasury’s Office of Gulf Coast Restoration administers two grant programs, the Direct Component and Centers of Excellence, designed to rebuild the economy and ecosystems of the U.S. Gulf Coast. These programs were created by The Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States Act (RESTORE Act), which was signed into law on July 6, 2012, and is funded by civil and administrative penalties from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.