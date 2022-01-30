Unrestrained 18-Year-Old Driver Killed in Assumption Parish Crash

On January 30, 2022, shortly after 3:00 am, Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle serious injury crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Louisiana Highway 1010. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 18-year-old Gaige Talbot of Thibodaux.

The preliminary investigation revealed Talbot was traveling north on LA Hwy 308 in a 2006 Mitsubishi Galant. For reasons still under investigation, Talbot crossed the centerline, traveled off the roadway to the left, and struck a culvert before coming to rest.

Talbot was not restrained at the time of the crash and suffered severe injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

A toxicology sample was collected from Talbot and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Taking just three seconds to fasten a seatbelt is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself in the event of a car crash. The decision not to wear a seatbelt can have devastating and even deadly consequences. Louisiana law also requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

Troop C has investigated 4 fatal crashes resulting in 4 deaths in 2022.