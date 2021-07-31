Unrestrained Driver Killed, Another Injured in Crash

On July 30, 2021, shortly before 11:00 AM, Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 about two miles south of Louisiana Highway 943 in Assumption Parish. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Kerry Howard of Thibodaux.

The preliminary investigation revealed Howard was traveling north on LA 308 in a 1993 Chevrolet Caprice. For unknown reasons, the Caprice traveled off the roadway to the right while in a curve. Howard overcorrected and crossed the centerline into the path of a southbound 2017 Nissan Maxima. Despite the Nissan driver’s effort to avoid a crash, he was struck head-on by the Chevrolet.

Howard, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Assumption Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Nissan, who was also unrestrained at the time of the crash, suffered serious injuries and was transported via Acadian Air Med to a Baton Rouge area hospital.

A toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana state law requires vehicle occupants to be properly restrained in all seating positions, day and night. The decision not to wear a seat belt can have devastating consequences in the event of a crash.

Troop C has investigated 20 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths in 2021.