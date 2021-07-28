Unrestrained driver killed in Assumption Parish crash

On July 28, 2021, shortly after midnight, Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1016-2 (Belle River Road) about one mile south of Louisiana Highway 70 in Assumption Parish. The crash claimed the life of 36-year-old Dustin Coupel of Pierre Part.

The preliminary investigation revealed Coupel was traveling south on LA 1016-2 in a 2014 GMC Sierra. The truck Coupel was driving ran off the roadway to the left at a high rate of speed and struck a culvert before coming to rest off of the roadway.

Coupel was unrestrained at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Assumption Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample was collected from Coupel and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that taking 3 seconds to buckle up before a trip significantly increases your chances surviving a traffic crash. Always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. Every trip. Every time.

Troop C has investigated 19 fatal crashes resulting in 23 deaths in 2021.