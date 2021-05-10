Unrestrained Driver Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on May 9, 2021, Troopers with Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on LA 304 near Belle Terre Drive. The crash claimed the life of the driver whose identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver was traveling east on LA 304 in a 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis at a high rate of speed. For unknown reasons at this time, the driver ran off of the roadway to the right and crossed three private driveways before striking an embankment and becoming airborne. The vehicle then overturned and came to rest in a ditch. The driver was unrestrained during the crash and suffered fatal injuries.

Impairment is unknown as a factor in this crash and a standard toxicology report is pending. Speed is considered to be a factor and this crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Always ensure every occupant is properly restrained and follow all traffic laws. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop C has investigated 14 fatal crashes resulting in 17 deaths in 2021.