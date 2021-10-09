Unrestrained Driver Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

On October 9, 2021, just after 2:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 398 about 2 miles east of Louisiana Highway 663 near the community of Bayou L’Ourse. The crash claimed the life of 28-year-old Luis Chaires of Morgan City.

The preliminary investigation revealed Chaires was traveling east on LA Hwy 398 in a 2006 GMC Sierra. For unknown reasons, the GMC crossed the centerline and ran off the roadway to the left. Chaires attempted to regain control of the vehicle by steering right, but overcorrected causing the GMC to rotate. The GMC ran off the roadway to the right where it overturned and struck a tree.

Chaires was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was partially ejected. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Assumption Parish Coroner’s Office.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Chaires and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, taking just 3 seconds to buckle up can greatly increase your chances of surviving. Drivers should ensure they and their passengers are properly restrained in all seating positions, day or night.