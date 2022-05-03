Unrestrained Driver Killed in Single-Vehicle Lafourche Parish Crash

On May 2, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Valentine Drive. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Hunter Blackwell of Bogalusa.

The preliminary investigation revealed Blackwell was traveling south on LA Hwy 308 in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet ran off the roadway to the right and struck a bridge guardrail. Blackwell attempted to regain control, but overcorrected causing the Chevrolet to cross LA Hwy 308, run off the roadway to the left, and strike another bridge guardrail. The Chevrolet overturned onto its roof before striking a utility pole and coming to a stop.

Blackwell was unrestrained at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries, and was pronounce dead at the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample was collected from Blackwell and is awaiting analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, wearing a seatbelt greatly reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash. Always ensure each occupant has their own seat belt and is properly restrained. Every trip. Every time.

Troop C has investigated 15 fatal crashes resulting in 16 deaths in 2022.