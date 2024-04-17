Unrestrained Driver Killed in Terrebonne Parish Three-Vehicle Crash

On April 16, 2024, shortly after 8:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a three-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 659 near Lafayette Woods Boulevard. The crash claimed the life of a driver whose identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am was traveling north on LA Hwy 659. At the same time, a 2022 RAM 3500 and a 2023 Chevrolet Suburban were traveling south. For reasons still under investigation, the Pontiac crossed the centerline into the southbound lane, side-swiped the RAM, and continued before striking the Chevrolet head-on.

The driver of the Pontiac, who was unrestrained, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Both the drivers of the Chevrolet and RAM were properly restrained. The driver of the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the RAM was uninjured.

Standard toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself while driving or riding in a vehicle. It can reduce the risk of serious injury or death in the event of a crash, and it takes only seconds to do so. Always remember to buckle up before starting your journey, no matter how short the trip may be.

Troop C has investigated 8 fatal crashes resulting in 8 fatalities in 2024.