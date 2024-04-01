Unrestrained Driver Succumbs to Injuries in St. James Parish Crash

On April 1, 2024, shortly before 3:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 18 just west of Louisiana Highway 20. The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Willie Pierre of Convent.

The preliminary investigation revealed Pierre was traveling west on LA Hwy 18 while driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado in a right curve. For reasons still under investigation, Pierre crossed the centerline, traveled off the roadway to the left, and struck a tree.

Pierre, who was not restrained at the time of the crash, suffered serious injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Pierre and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop C has investigated 6 fatal crashes resulting in 6 fatalities in 2024.