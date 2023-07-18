Unrestrained Juvenile Succumbs to Injuries in Lafourche Parish Crash

On July 9, 2023, shortly before 5:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle serious injury crash on U.S. Highway 90 eastbound just west of Louisiana Highway 1. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 15-year-old Angel Acevedo of Houma.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling east on U.S. Hwy 90 eastbound in the right lane while being driven by a juvenile. For reasons still under investigation, the SUV suffered a rear tire failure. The juvenile driver attempted to regain control of the Chevrolet by steering to the right, but caused the SUV to rotate and travel off the roadway to the right before overturning.

The juvenile driver was restrained at the time of the crash and suffered moderate injuries. Front passenger Acevedo and three other juvenile passengers in the rear were not restrained at the time of the crash. Acevedo was ejected from the SUV and suffered critical injuries. The three other juvenile passengers suffered moderate injuries. All occupants were transported to New Orleans area hospitals for treatment.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from the juvenile driver and submitted for analysis.

Troop C was later notified that Acevedo succumbed to his injuries on July 15, 2023. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana’s Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) program allows young drivers to gain driving experience behind the wheel with required supervision, nighttime driving, and passenger limitations. This three-stage program is designed to help keep a new driver and others safe by ensuring a smooth transition to becoming a responsible and experienced driver. To learn more about the driving requirements and restrictions based on a young driver’s age please visit: https://expresslane.dps.louisiana.gov/CDLForms/Graduated%20Licensing%20program.pdf

Troop C has investigated 12 fatal crashes resulting in 14 fatalities in 2023.