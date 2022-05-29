Unrestrained Marrero man killed in Lafourche Parish crash

On May 28, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near Morristown Street. The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Bryan Lombas of Marrero.

The preliminary investigation revealed Lombas was traveling east on LA Hwy 182 while driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe. For reasons still under investigation, Lombas traveled off the roadway to the right while in a left curve. He attempted to regain control of the Chevrolet by steering left, but overcorrected causing the vehicle to rotate, cross the centerline, and travel off the roadway to the left. The Chevrolet then overturned and struck nearby parked vehicles before coming to a stop on its roof.

Lombas was not restrained at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample was collected from Lombas and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Car crashes are unexpected and can be violent. Taking just 3 seconds to buckle up is one of your best defenses to survive a car crash and could prevent the dreaded knock on a family’s door from a State Trooper. Always wear your seat belt. Every trip. Every Time. There’s just too much at stake.

Troop C has investigated 19 fatal crashes resulting in 20 deaths in 2022.