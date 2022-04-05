Unsecured load on tractor trailer kills truck driver

On April 4, 2022, shortly after 8:30 am, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 90 at LA 306 (Bayou Gauche Rd). The crash ultimately claimed the life of 52-year-old Jason Gilbert of Gray.

The initial investigation revealed that Gilbert was driving a 2007 Kenworth tractor trailer east on US 90. The trailer was carrying a heavy load. As the Kenworth approached the LA 306 intersection, it slowed for a red light. As it came to a stop, the heavy load on the trailer shifted causing the straps to break and the load to move forward, into the cab.

Gilbert, who was properly restrained at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment on the part of Gilbert is unknown and routine toxicology results are pending.