Unvaccinated individuals required to wear masks in Lafourche government buildings

From the Lafourche Parish Government:

Lafourche Parish is currently monitoring the rise in COVID cases over the last two weeks. As we have seen the Delta Variant spread, our case counts and weekly positivity rates rise. Out of an abundance of caution and to help control any community spread, we will require anyone who is not fully vaccinated to wear a mask when entering any Lafourche Parish building. We also encourage anyone who is fully vaccinated to wear a mask if they feel that they need to.

Additionally, we continue to encourage anyone and everyone to talk to your doctor about the vaccine and if it is right for you and get it if you so choose. While not the final solution, the vaccine will reduce your risk of acquiring the virus and will minimize any symptoms should you get it.

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson is not instituting any new restrictions on the parish in the form of mask mandates, capacity limitations, or cancel any events.