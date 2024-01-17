Upcoming Road Thibodaux Closures: Intersection of Hickory Street, Apricot Street; Intersection of Hickory Street, Parish Road

Terrebonne General named one of America’s Best Hospitals for outpatient experience, patient safety, and emergency careJanuary 17, 2024
City of Thibodaux – Upcoming Road Closures: Intersection of Hickory Street and Apricot Street; Intersection of Hickory Street and Parish Road (UPDATE)
From Thursday, January 18, 2024, through Sunday, January 21, 2024, the intersection of Hickory Street and Apricot Street as well as the intersection of Hickory Street and Parish Road will be closed to vehicular traffic while contractors continue to replace culverts in the area for the City’s ongoing drainage project.
We apologize for any inconvenience as we proceed with this critical city improvement project.