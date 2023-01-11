UPDATE: Autopsy Shows Female Inmate Died of Heart Attack

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced an autopsy has shown that a female inmate who died on Monday had suffered a heart attack. This is the preliminary finding on Cheryl Dufrene, 60, who died at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Monday.

On January 9, 2023, Dufrene was being housed in the medical unit of the Correctional Complex due to being treated for a medical condition. Just before 12:30 p.m., a correctional officer found her unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead. Investigators found no evidence of foul play.

During an autopsy conducted at the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office on January 10, 2023, the doctor found the preliminary cause of Dufrene’s death was a heart attack.