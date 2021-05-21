UPDATE: Body of Missing Leeville man Discovered on Thursday

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported the body of 59-year-old Talbot Serigny of Leeville was found on Thursday, May 20. A boater discovered Serigny, who had been missing since May 15, 2021, in the Leeville area.

Serigny was reported missing on Wednesday, May 19, after family members had not heard from him in several days. He was last confirmed to be seen in the Leeville area on Saturday night, May 15. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Port Fourchon Harbor Police began searching on land and in the water after Serigny was reported missing.

On Thursday, May 20, a boater traveling in Bayou Lafourche discovered a man’s body in the Leeville area and notified law enforcement. Investigators identified the man as Serigny. The investigation into his death is continuing, but there is no evidence of foul play.