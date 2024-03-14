UPDATE: Coast Guard suspends search for missing man 48 miles offshore Grand Isle, La.

The Coast Guard suspended its search at roughly 8 p.m. Wednesday for a missing man 48 miles offshore of Grand Isle, Louisiana.

Crews searched more than 30 hours and over 926 square miles.

Crews involved in the search were:

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk

U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Training Center HC-144 Ocean Sentry

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tiger Shark

U.S. Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat Medium

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

The Coast Guard suspended active search efforts after the probable search area was saturated with multiple assets and resources.

The incident is currently under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: https://www.houmatimes.com/news/coast-guard-medevacs-two-searches-for-one-48-miles-offshore-grand-isle/