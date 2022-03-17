UPDATE: H.L. Bourgeois High School Bomb Threat

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said that at approx. 8:20 a.m. on Thursday morning, March 17, 2022, TPSO deputies and detectives responded to the H.L. Bourgeois High School, #1 Reservation Ct. Gray, La. regarding a bomb threat.

Deputies arrived on scene and secured the facility. The school’s administration evacuated the building and TPSO conducted a thorough search of the entire facility. There was no evidence of a bomb and after the school was deemed to be safe the school’s administration allowed everyone to re-enter the school.

TPSO detectives are currently conducting an investigation in order to establish the origination of this threat. There will be more information released at the conclusion of this investigation. Anyone having knowledge of this case is encouraged to call to TPSO detectives, (985)876-2500.