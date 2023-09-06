UPDATE: Missing Thibodaux Man Found Deceased on Wednesday

Weekend Roundup: September 8-10
September 6, 2023

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that a search for a missing Thibodaux man ended on Wednesday when investigators found his body. Scott Chiasson, 60, was found deceased in a wooded area near the Choupic water tower on September 6, 2023.

Chiasson’s death remains under investigation. To this point, detectives have found no evidence of foul play. Anyone with information about his death can send a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release

Related posts

September 5, 2023

Second Harvest Food Bank Invites Community to Take Action to Fight Hunger in South LA

Read more