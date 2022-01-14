UPDATE: No Survivors in Helicopter Crash in Lower Lafourche

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chiasson updated the public on the helicopter crash that happened today in the Grand Bayou and Point-Aux-Chenes reserve area. One passenger and one pilot were on board the helicopter when it went down.

In coordination with Lafourche Fire District 3, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, and several other agencies, a search and rescue mission was launched to locate the aircraft, which is owned by RLC, LLC. RLC is the largest privately-held helicopter operator in the Gulf of Mexico.

With the help of the Coast Guard, first responders located the wreckage around 2:45 p.m. It appears there are no survivors and the aircraft is submerged in marsh, Chiasson said. They are working along with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to start to recover the wreckage. He said it is believed the craft nosedived before crashing and is mostly submerged in mud and water.

Investigation is still ongoing and next of kin are being notified, thus, no names are being released at this time.

See Chiasson’s update here.