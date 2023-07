The pedestrian has been identified as 24-year-old Benjamin Trosclair of Thibodaux. Troopers are still searching for the suspect vehicle and driver. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Troop C at (985) 857-3680 Ext. 0.

ORIGINAL STORY: https://www.houmatimes.com/news/pedestrian-struck-and-killed-in-terrebonne-parish-hit-and-run-crash/