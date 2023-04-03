UPDATE: Sheriff Identifies Deputy Who Died in Fatal Crash on Sunday

Sheriff Craig Webre has identified the deputy who died after a suspect rammed the deputy’s vehicle early Sunday morning. Detective Sergeant Nicholas Pepper, 44, was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Sunday. The suspect is in custody, and Louisiana State Police is handling the crash and criminal investigation.

“Nick epitomized all that is honored and revered in a peace officer,” said Sheriff Webre. “The tremendous outpouring of love and gratitude from the community is truly appreciated. I ask that you continue to keep Sergeant Nick Pepper and his family, as well as our Sheriff’s Office family, in your thoughts and prayers.”

The initial investigation by Louisiana State Police revealed an officer with the Houma Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The suspect fled at a high rate of speed. Police pursued the suspect and, at some point during the pursuit, the suspect stopped. Officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect who sped off and rammed into Sergeant Pepper’s unit which was stopped nearby. Sergeant Pepper sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was later pronounced dead at Thibodaux Regional Health System. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Nicholas Pepper began his career at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office on October 15, 2007. He served his entire career in the investigations division, most recently as a supervisor in adult investigations. He was an integral part of nearly every major criminal investigation in Lafourche Parish for more than a decade. Prior to his LPSO career, he spent time with the Houma Police Department and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, part of a law enforcement career that spanned nearly 24 years of service. Pepper’s wife, Christie, is also employed through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office as an investigator for the Lafourche Parish District Attorney. He also leaves behind two daughters, Patience and Gracie, and a son, Nicholas Jr.

Original story can be found here: https://www.houmatimes.com/news/lafourche-parish-sheriffs-office-deputy-died-after-suspect-rams-vehicle/