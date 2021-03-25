UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody on Nicholls campus

The suspect who barricaded himself inside his vehicle on Nicholls campus is in police custody.

From the Nicholls State University alert system:

The situation near Married Housing and Max Charter is currently being resolved.

The loud flash bang you may have heard was not gunshots.

The suspect is in police custody.

Earlier Update from the Thibodaux Police Department:

Members of the Thibodaux Police Department are currently on Nicholls Campus assisting N.S.U. Police with a subject barricaded inside his vehicle on Ardoyne Drive.

As a safety precaution, parts of Nicholls Campus, Max Charter School and Peltier Park have been placed on lock down.

Original Alert:

This is a Nicholls State University Emergency Notification Message, please pay close attention to the following details. An emergency situation maybe occurring in a location near you….

Please avoid the area near Married Housing and Max Charter School off Audubon Avenue.

University Police are assisting Thibodaux Police in an arrest of a person from outside the campus community.

Updates will be sent as necessary.