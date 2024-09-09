UPDATE: TPCG opens 17 self-serve sandbag stations as weather threat increases

UPDATE ON SANDBAG STATIONS – Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government is currently working to open several additional sandbag locations throughout Terrebonne Parish in anticipation of this week’s forecast.

Crews are working to bring sand to the following locations, starting in the lower-lying areas in the parish. All locations should be open by the end of the day today.

Sand will be delivered to the following locations:

Grand Caillou Fire Station

Mechanicville Gym

Upper Dularge Fire Station

Bayou Black Fire Station

Civic Center

Adult Softball Complex

Knights of Columbus Hall

Montegut Fire Station

St. Ann Church

Ward 7

Village East Fire

Cannata’s West

Donner Community Center

Devon Keller Memorial Center

Public Works North Campus

Gibson East Fire

West Terrebonne Fire

Information will be released shortly about a location with pre-filled sandbags for disabled and elderly residents. Remember, these stations are self serve, and residents must bring their own shovel.

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government’s Facebook page.