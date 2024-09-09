UPDATE: TPCG opens 17 self-serve sandbag stations as weather threat increases

TEENAGE RUNAWAY: 13-year-old Amariel Smith of ThibodauxSeptember 9, 2024
UPDATE ON SANDBAG STATIONS – Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government is currently working to open several additional sandbag locations throughout Terrebonne Parish in anticipation of this week’s forecast.
Crews are working to bring sand to the following locations, starting in the lower-lying areas in the parish. All locations should be open by the end of the day today.
Sand will be delivered to the following locations:
- Grand Caillou Fire Station
- Mechanicville Gym
- Upper Dularge Fire Station
- Bayou Black Fire Station
- Civic Center
- Adult Softball Complex
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- Montegut Fire Station
- St. Ann Church
- Ward 7
- Village East Fire
- Cannata’s West
- Donner Community Center
- Devon Keller Memorial Center
- Public Works North Campus
- Gibson East Fire
- West Terrebonne Fire
Information will be released shortly about a location with pre-filled sandbags for disabled and elderly residents. Remember, these stations are self serve, and residents must bring their own shovel.
For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government’s Facebook page.