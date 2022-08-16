Updated LA 1 Expressway toll lane closure schedule

August 15, 2022

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced an updated lane closure schedule for this week’s work to restore the LA 1 tolling system at the elevated LA 1 Expressway entrance ramp in Leeville. This work may cause delays to those with interests in Port Fourchon, so please plan accordingly.

LANE CLOSURES:



GeauxPass Lane 2 (On the left)

  • Tuesday, August 16 from 5:00 p.m. until midnight
  • Wednesday, August 17 from 5:00 p.m. until midnight
  • Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 p.m. until midnight
The right lane, which was previously used for cash and credit options at the toll booth, will be open for thru traffic. Beginning in late summer/early fall, tolling operations at LA 1 in Leeville will resume with a new cashless system, following repairs made from damage caused by Hurricane Ida in August 2021. To learn more about the changes, click here.
WIDTH RESTRICTIONS:

The maximum width on Lane 1 is 8’-7”. All motorists with loads exceeding 8’-7” in width will need a permit and contraflow escort. Please note that contraflow escorts are only allowed after sunrise and before sunset. For information on truck permits, email Dotdlageauxpermits@la.gov or call (800) 654-1433.

