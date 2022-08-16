Updated LA 1 Expressway toll lane closure schedule

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced an updated lane closure schedule for this week’s work to restore the LA 1 tolling system at the elevated LA 1 Expressway entrance ramp in Leeville. This work may cause delays to those with interests in Port Fourchon, so please plan accordingly.
LANE CLOSURES:
GeauxPass Lane 2 (On the left)
The maximum width on Lane 1 is 8’-7”. All motorists with loads exceeding 8’-7” in width will need a permit and contraflow escort. Please note that contraflow escorts are only allowed after sunrise and before sunset. For information on truck permits, email Dotdlageauxpermits@la.gov or call (800) 654-1433.