Updated LA 1 Expressway toll lane closure schedule

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced an updated lane closure schedule for this week’s work to restore the LA 1 tolling system at the elevated LA 1 Expressway entrance ramp in Leeville. This work may cause delays to those with interests in Port Fourchon, so please plan accordingly. LANE CLOSURES:



GeauxPass Lane 2 (On the left) Tuesday, August 16 from 5:00 p.m. until midnight

Wednesday, August 17 from 5:00 p.m. until midnight

Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 p.m. until midnight

The right lane, which was previously used for cash and credit options at the toll booth, will be open for thru traffic. Beginning in late summer/early fall, tolling operations at LA 1 in Leeville will resume with a new cashless system, following repairs made from damage caused by Hurricane Ida in August 2021. To learn more about the changes, click here.

WIDTH RESTRICTIONS: