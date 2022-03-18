Upside Downs Hosts Down Syndrome Dash and Celebration

In celebration of World Down Syndrome Day, Upside Downs invites you to the 2022, 3.21 Down Syndrome Dash. The event will take place tomorrow, Saturday, March 19, at 8 a.m., at the Bayou Country Children’s Museum, located at 211 Rue Betancourt in Thibodaux.

The event will begin with a 5K run immediately followed by a little extra .11 mile Fun Dash. The 3.21 miles represent that individuals with Down syndrome have 3 copies of the 21st chromosome. Following the race, Upside Downs invites participants to a huge World Down Syndrome Day celebration. The event will host live music Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous and Marc Broussard. In addition to live entertainment, there will be food and beverage offerings, a jambalaya cook-off, face painting, and much more. Upside Down encourages everyone to come out for a day of celebration, wearing their craziest socks!

Event Schedule:

Check in & packet pickup- 8:00 a.m.

Race warm-up- 8:45 a.m.

5K- Start time- 9:00 a.m.

Dash start time- 10:00 a.m.

Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous- 10:30 a.m.

Marc Broussard- 12:30 p.m.

According to their website, “Upside Downs, Inc. is a nonprofit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization committed to helping the Down syndrome community through new parent support, recreational activities, raising awareness and advocating for a brighter future. We are a local affiliate of the National Down Syndrome Society and the National Down Syndrome Congress. Our goal is to promote the “Upside” and positive aspects of Down syndrome and further our belief that Anything is possible with Down syndrome.”

For more information on Upside Downs Non-Profit organization or to donate, visit https://upside-downs.org/ projects-events/3-21-down- syndrome-dash/