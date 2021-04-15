USCG: “No response heard from knocking on the hull”

According the the United States Coast Guard, divers were able to conduct operations today at the capsized Seacor vessel offshore near Port Fourchon.

The divers knocked on the hull of the vessel without hearing a response. Dive OPS secured for today and plan on resuming tomorrow. The Coast Guard will continue searching overnight with air and surface assets.

A total of 19 crew members were on board the Seacor Power lift boat when it capsized during severe weather on Tuesday after departing from Port Fourchon. Twelve crew members remain missing.

While search efforts for the crew are continuing, the incident has been declared a major marine casualty. The Coast Guard is leading a preliminary investigation and the National Transportation Safety Board will be joining in that effort.

Rescue assets involved in the search so far: