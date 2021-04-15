USCG: “No response heard from knocking on the hull”

According the the United States Coast Guard, divers were able to conduct operations today at the capsized Seacor vessel offshore near Port Fourchon.
The divers knocked on the hull of the vessel without hearing a response. Dive OPS secured for today and plan on resuming tomorrow. The Coast Guard will continue searching overnight with air and surface assets.
A total of 19 crew members were on board the Seacor Power lift boat when it capsized during severe weather on Tuesday after departing from Port Fourchon. Twelve crew members remain missing.
Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-medium boat crew members attempt to throw a hammer at the hull of the SeaCor Power. The crew was attempting to make contact with potential survivors inside the vessel.
While search efforts for the crew are continuing, the incident has been declared a major marine casualty. The Coast Guard is leading a preliminary investigation and the National Transportation Safety Board will be joining in that effort.
Rescue assets involved in the search so far:
- the pre-commissioned Coast Guard Cutter Glen Harris crew
- Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack crew
- Coast Guard Cutter Moray crew
- Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Dailey
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
- Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot RB-M boatcrews
- Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crews
- Two Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplanes crews
- Two Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules airplane crews
- Two Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters
- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries crews
- Port Fourchon Harbor Patrol
- Port Fourchon Sherriff’s Department
- Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office
- One commercial air medical service crew