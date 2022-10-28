USDA to Purchase up to $25 Million Worth of Gulf Shrimp to Provide Relief to Struggling Industry

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is purchasing up to $25 million of Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic Wild-Caught Shrimp. This will help provide relief to Louisiana’s shrimp industry which has faced several hardships in a row: Hurricane Ida and other natural disasters, repeated openings of the Bonnet Carre Spillway, unfair trade practices, illegal chemicals, skyrocketing inflation, gas prices, and supply chain issues.

Graves has worked with U.S. Congressman Jerry Carl (Alabama) to secure this deal.

“We are not giving up on Louisiana’s seafood industry – the largest supplier in the country and the economic engine of many areas along our coast. We are working from every angle to bring them more relief while also working to reform the ridiculous fisheries disaster process. This shrimp purchase will also give schools, food banks and disaster-stricken areas access to another sustainable and nutritious source of protein. This is a big win for south Louisiana communities,” Graves said.

These purchases are being made utilizing funds under the authority of Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act (Pub. L. 74-320), as amended (Section 32). To read more about the USDA purchases, solicitations and process, click here.

To read Graves official letter to USDA asking for the purchase, click here.