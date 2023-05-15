Use of new crime cameras proposed at the recent TPC meeting

At their regular meeting on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Council heard a proposal from Public Safety Director Steve Ponville regarding the potential implementation of Flock crime cameras in Terrebonne Parish, and a discussion relative to their potential use by local law enforcement agencies. The council expressed strong support for the idea and will hold a vote to move forward with the project at their next meeting.

“We went to a presentation about these cameras several weeks ago, and it was extremely good,” said Ponville. “I am aware of all the information they are going to provide and it is very promising. Before this council meeting, I was aware of a man who recently had his vehicle stolen– and it was caught in Lake Charles by the Flock camera system. These are not traffic cameras, but crime cameras. We believe it is very effective and does work.” Ponville was followed by the Houma Chief of Police, Travis Theriot. “I want to thank everyone for your time and consideration. It is monumental that we even get to look at a system like this,” said Chief Theriot. “This system has been linked to solving major crime in our area, and I can tell you it has been truly amazing to see what it can do and how it helps our investigators keep our community safe. This system does not replace what we have been doing, but works in conjunction with it. Every time we give another tool to our investigators, we get a step closer to bringing closure to families affected by crime. As a former investigator, I can say this is one of the best systems out there.”

Major Kody Voisin, Chief of Detectives at the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Louisiana Government Sales Representative from Flock Safety Tom Dull, approached the podium next. “We have been invested in this program for a little over a year now, and it started paying dividends within the first ten minutes of having it,” said Maj. Voisin. “We have recovered stolen vehicles, stolen properties, and solved violent crimes. Again, it is not a traffic camera, but a crime camera.” Flock Safety representative Dull followed up, saying, “They do not look at the occupants of the vehicle or cross reference insurance, nothing like that. They simply take pictures of the information on the back of the vehicle– public information that anyone could write down if they were at a stoplight,” said Dull. “They are infrastructure free and rely on solar power and LTE for connection to the internet. It is a very flexible deployment plan and allows the camera to be strategically placed throughout the parish. Our number one goal is to prevent and end crime.”

Following the presentation, several council members expressed strong support fort the implementation of camera. “Crime is an increasing factor in the parish,” said Councilman Darrin Guidry. “Technology is one of the tools we have that we can use, that we haven’t necessarily had before. We need to embrace it fully.” Councilman Dirk Guidry echoed these same sentiments, saying, “What is the price you put on something like the safety and welfare of our citizens? I am in full support.”

To watch the full council discussion on the potential implementation of Flock cameras, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Facebook page, or contact your council representative for more information.