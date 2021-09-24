This online tool can help you find nearby FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) Locator is available to help residents find a DRC that is near them.

A DRC may be able to help you:

Apply for assistance. You may also Apply for FEMA Assistance online or Apply/Check your status by phone 1-800-621-3362

Learn more about disaster assistance programs.

Learn the status of your FEMA application.

Understand any letters you get from FEMA.

Find housing and rental assistance information.

Get answers to questions or resolve problems.

Get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistance.

Learn about Small Business Administration (SBA) programs.

If you or someone you know needs to find a nearby DRC, CLICK HERE to use the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) Locator.

The federal agency is offering additional types of housing assistance to eligible FEMA registrants. CLICK HERE to learn more.