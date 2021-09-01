USPS Announces Continued Suspension of SELA ZIP Codes

The Louisiana District of the United States Postal Service announced Tuesday that mail delivery and retail operations in the 705-708 3-Digit ZIP Code areas have resumed.

According to the USPS, facilities in the 700, 701, 703, and 704 3-digit ZIP code areas are currently being evaluated and all retail and delivery operations in those 3-digit ZIP code areas remain suspended until further notice.

USPS said they will be monitoring conditions and are working to restore service as soon as it is safe to do so. Click here to keep up to date.