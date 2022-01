Starting today, January 18, the United States Postal (USPS) Office location in Bourg will be temporarily closed due to Hurricane Ida repairs, and all doors are locked.

USPS confirmed Bourg residents’ mail will be available at the Schriever Post Office, 210 Old Hwy. 659, from Monday – Friday (8 a.m.- 12 p.m., 1 p.m.-4 p.m.) and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.