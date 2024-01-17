USS KIDD to temporarily move to Houma until 2025

The USS KIDD Veterans Museum in Baton Rouge is pleased to announce the famous warship will be temporarily moving to Houma for repairs from April 2024 until May 2025.

The USS KIDD was first launched on February 28, 1943, and served in the Pacific fleet during World War II– and has been displayed in Baton Rouge since the 1980’s. The Naval ship is unique, as it is the only museum ship in the world that is displayed both in and out of the water, due to the rise and fall of the Mississippi River. She is also a National Historic Landmark, and the only surviving US destroyer still in her World War II configuration.

“The USS KIDD has not had a major overall in over 60 years,” said Parks Stephenson, Executive Director of the USS KIDD Veterans Museum. “There have been local efforts to maintain her, but it has come time for her to go into dry dock for further repairs to make her even more authentic as a time capsule of 1945.” The project will encompass hull repair and reinforcement, superstructure repair, interior restoration and painting of the ship, as well as, the repair and upgrading of the docking cradle. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC of Houma will be responsible for completing these repairs.

Stephenson explained that the upkeep of the USS KIDD is important not just historically, but for Louisiana as a state. “As an attraction, the USS KIDD is both popular and unique. The USS KIDD Veterans Museum rates as the #1 non-sports attraction in Baton Rouge and the #2 attraction overall in the state,” explained Stephenson. “Her historical importance has been recognized by the U.S. Government, which lists the USS Kidd in the National Register of Historic Places and designates her as a National Historic Landmark.”

So, why was Houma selected to house this important monument? “We selected Houma because of the deep sense of community here,” said Stephenson. “We are so excited to have the USS KIDD there for the next year.” Tourists and locals will be able to enjoy tours on the USS KIDD during her tenure in Houma, bringing increased recognition and attention to the Terrebonne Parish area.

“Maintaining a museum ship takes more than money and expertise. Keeping up with the demands of an aged historic vessel requires personal commitment and passion, like that demonstrated by the staff at the USS KIDD Veterans Museum. They manage and maintain the ship with a fervent sense of dedication,” Stephenson added. “We are proud to partner with Thoma-Sea in extending the USS KIDD’s life for decades to come; thus, enabling her to be admired by future generations as a symbol of the patriotic values of the State of Louisiana and its citizens.”

For more information as it becomes available, please visit the USS KIDD Veterans Museum’s Facebook page.