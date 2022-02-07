Utility Assistance to Aid Low-Income Families in Terrebonne Parish

If you’re having trouble paying your utility bill, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Department of Housing and Human Services is offering assistance to low-income families in Terrebonne Parish.

Residents can visit the one of the following locations to receive assistance:

Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Blvd. on Tuesday, February 5, from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Schriever Gym, 102 Kelsi Drive, Schriever, LA. on Thursday, February 17, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Those seeking assistance must provide to following documentations:

Social Security cards for every member of your household.





A valid Louisiana Driver’s License or Picture ID with a person’s name for everyone 18 years and older in the household.

Current proof of income for everyone in the household

An electricity and/or gas bill dated for the same month within the last 30 days.

Proof of Residency

If there is no income in the household, TPCG will provide paperwork that must be filled out by the head of household and everyone 18 and older and returned to the office.

If applying for someone else, you must have a dated permission letter from the applicant with their signature and phone number.

Assistance will be provided on a first come, first served basis. Doors will be locked at closing time, and no one will be allowed to enter once doors are closed.

For more information, please contact TPCG Dept of Housing and Human Services at (985) 219-2909