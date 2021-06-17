Vaccinated Louisianans have a ‘shot’ at $1 million in new state program

Louisianans now have another incentive to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor John Bel Edwards today announced the “Shot At A Million” program, which will award scholarships and cash prizes, including a grand prize of $1 million, to vaccinated individuals.

Starting July 9, the Louisiana Department of Health will offer adults who have received at least one dose of the vaccine a weekly chance to win $100,000. There will be four drawings for the hundred grand.

Louisiana residents ages 12-17 who have gotten at least one dose are eligible to win one of nine $100,000 scholarships.

The grand prize of $1 million will be drawn on August 4, with an entry deadline of July 30.

For more information on Shot At A Million and to register for the prizes CLICK HERE.

Registration opens Monday, June 21.