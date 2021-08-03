Vaccination locations announced for bayou region

August 2, 2021
August 3, 2021

Special events are happening to Bring Back Louisiana in the bayou and river parishes with free COVID vaccinations.

 

Terrebonne Parish:



 

  • Terrebonne Parish Health Unit Ongoing Monday-Friday

600 Polk Street, Houma, LA

Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson

Call to schedule 985.857.3601



 

  • Municipal Auditorium 8/04/21 9:00 am-1:00 pm

880 Verret St., Houma, LA

Both walk-in & drive-thru • Pfizer or Jonson & Johnson

Register online or call to schedule 855.453.0774



 

  • Dumas Auditorium 8/07/21 8:00 am-12:00 pm

301 West Tunnel Blvd, Houma, LA 

Walk-in • Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

Register online or call to schedule 855.453.0774



 

  • Boost Mobile 8/07/21 1:00 pm-7:00 pm

1049 Grand Caillou Road, Houma, LA

Both walk-in & drive-thru • Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson

Register online or call to schedule 800.435.2432



 

  • Annunziata Church 8/07/21 7:30 pm-8:30 pm

2011 Acadian Drive, Houma, LA

Walk-in • Pfizer

Register online or call to schedule 855.453.0774


 

  • Annunziata Catholic Church 8/15/21 8:30 am-12:30 pm

2100 Acadian Drive, Houma, LA

Drive-Thru • Pfizer

Register online or call to schedule 855.453.0774



 

  • St. Lucy Catholic Church 8/22/21 7:45 am-9:30 am

1220 Aycock Avenue, Houma, LA

Walk-in • Pfizer

Register online or call to schedule 855.453.0774



 

Lafourche Parish

 

  • Lafourche Parish Health Unit Ongoing Monday-Friday

2535 Veterans Blvd., Thibodaux, LA

Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson


Call to schedule 985.447.0921

 

  • Lafourche Parish Health Unit/Galliano Ongoing Monday-Friday

113 West 112th St., Cut Off, LA

Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson



Call to schedule 985.632.5567

 

  • Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church 8/08/21 8:30 am-12:30pm • 2:30pm-4:30pm

720 Talbot Drive, Thibodaux, LA

Walk-in • Pfizer



Register online or call to schedule 855.453.0774

 

  • Nicholls State University 8/14/21 10:00am-3:00pm

103 Leighton, Thibodaux, LA

Walk-in • Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson



Register online or call to schedule 855.453.0774

 

  • Sacred Heart Church 8/15/21 8:30am-12:30pm

15300 West Main Street, Cut Off, LA

Walk-in • Pfizer


Register online or call to schedule 855.453.0774

 

  • La Estrella Latin Market 8/19/21 12:45pm-7:30pm

804 St. Mary St., Thibodaux, LA 70301

Both Walk-in & Drive-Thru • Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson



Register online or call to schedule 800.435.2432

 

  • St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church 8/22/21 10:00 am-12:00 pm

1100 Bourbon Street, Thibodaux, LA

Walk-in • Pfizer



Register online or call to schedule 855.453.0774

 

For more information, visit https://ldh.la.gov/directory/vaccination

 



Heidi Guidry
August 3, 2021

