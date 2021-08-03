Vaccination locations announced for bayou region

Special events are happening to Bring Back Louisiana in the bayou and river parishes with free COVID vaccinations.
Terrebonne Parish:
600 Polk Street, Houma, LA
Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson
Call to schedule 985.857.3601
880 Verret St., Houma, LA
Both walk-in & drive-thru • Pfizer or Jonson & Johnson
Register online or call to schedule 855.453.0774
301 West Tunnel Blvd, Houma, LA
Walk-in • Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
Register online or call to schedule 855.453.0774
1049 Grand Caillou Road, Houma, LA
Both walk-in & drive-thru • Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson
Register online or call to schedule 800.435.2432
2011 Acadian Drive, Houma, LA
Walk-in • Pfizer
Register online or call to schedule 855.453.0774
2100 Acadian Drive, Houma, LA
Drive-Thru • Pfizer
Register online or call to schedule 855.453.0774
1220 Aycock Avenue, Houma, LA
Walk-in • Pfizer
Register online or call to schedule 855.453.0774
Lafourche Parish
2535 Veterans Blvd., Thibodaux, LA
Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson
Call to schedule 985.447.0921
113 West 112th St., Cut Off, LA
Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson
Call to schedule 985.632.5567
720 Talbot Drive, Thibodaux, LA
Walk-in • Pfizer
Register online or call to schedule 855.453.0774
103 Leighton, Thibodaux, LA
Walk-in • Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
Register online or call to schedule 855.453.0774
15300 West Main Street, Cut Off, LA
Walk-in • Pfizer
Register online or call to schedule 855.453.0774
804 St. Mary St., Thibodaux, LA 70301
Both Walk-in & Drive-Thru • Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson
Register online or call to schedule 800.435.2432
1100 Bourbon Street, Thibodaux, LA
Walk-in • Pfizer
Register online or call to schedule 855.453.0774
For more information, visit https://ldh.la.gov/directory/vaccination.