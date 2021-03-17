Vaccine Appointments Available at TGMC Drive-Thru for Next Week

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) has vaccine appointments available NOW for Tuesday, March 23, Wednesday, March 24, Thursday, March 25, and Friday March 26, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center from 8 am – 5 pm. All vaccines will be provided in a convenient drive-thru manner to those who qualify.

TGMC has been providing vaccines through a mass drive-thru process since January and to date has vaccinated over 13,000 people. Employees and community members have volunteered their time to end this global healthcare pandemic and keep this parish safe. Do your part and vaccinate.

Currently, people 18-64 (or 16+ for Pfizer vaccine only) with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC qualify to receive the vaccine. For a complete listing of those conditions visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine-locations/.

Appointments are required. To schedule, call 873-4686 or visit www.ohnmychart.org/TGMC.

For the latest updates please visit tgmc.com or TGMC’s Facebook page @tgmchealth.