Vaccine Appointments Now Available for TGMC Drive-Thru this Week

April 6, 2021
April 6, 2021

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) has vaccination appointments available NOW for Thursday, April 8 and Friday, April 9 at the convenient drive-thru at Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. 

Everyone in Louisiana ages 16 and older is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.  

Appointments are required.  To schedule, call 873-4686 or visit www.ohnmychart.org/TGMC.   



TGMC has been providing vaccines in a mass drive-thru process since January and to date has provided over 15,000 vaccine doses. 

For everyone’s safety, the hospital requests that anyone going to the drive-thru vaccination event to please leave their animals at home.    

 

 


