Vaccine Appointments Now Available for TGMC Drive-Thru

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) has vaccine appointments available NOW for Tuesday, March 9, and Wednesday, March 10 at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center from 8 am – 5 pm. All vaccines will be provided in a convenient drive-thru manner to those who qualify.

TGMC has been providing vaccines in a mass drive-thru process since January and to date has vaccinated over 12,000 people. Employees and community members have volunteered their time to end this global healthcare pandemic.

Currently, those who qualify to receive the vaccine include teachers, pregnant persons, and individuals 55 and over with at least one of the conditions listed by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) placing them at an “increased risk of severe illness”. For a complete listing of those conditions visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine-locations/.

Appointments are required. To schedule, call 873-4686 or visit www.ohnmychart.org/TGMC.

For the latest updates please visit tgmc.com or TGMC’s Facebook page @tgmchealth.