Vaccine doses surpass 2,800,000 statewide

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 467,475. That’s 3,478 more cases since last Wednesday. 395,882 cases are confirmed; 71,593 are probable.

The state is reporting 54 new deaths since last Wednesday bringing the total to 10,517 deaths. 9,552 are confirmed; 965 are probable.

LDH is reporting that 2,884,452 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Louisiana. That’s 109,489 more since last Wednesday.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,717 cases. There are 7,364 confirmed and 2,353 probable. That’s 69 more cases since last Wednesday. They are reporting 204 deaths; 188 are confirmed and 16 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of May 5-May 12 is 3.90%, up 50.00% from the week prior, which was 2.60%. Incidence is 71.34.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 10,406 cases. There are 8,160 confirmed and 2,246 probable. That’s 120 more cases since last Wednesday. They are reporting 223 deaths; 202 are confirmed and 21 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of May 5-May 12 is 5.60%, up 5.66% from the week prior, which was 5.30%. Incidence is 80.17.

Statewide, there are 311 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 27 are on ventilators. That’s 17 less patients since last Wednesday, and 1 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 7,298,303, which is 109,489 more tests than last Wednesday. There are 6,665,018 molecular tests and 633,285 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 133,789 tests in Lafourche (113,359 molecular and 20,430 antigen) and 132,596 tests in Terrebonne (118,095 molecular and 14,501 antigen). That’s 2,227 more tests in Lafourche and 1,745 more in Terrebonne since last Wednesday.