Vandebilt Catholic High School Announces Departure of Assistant Football Coach Aaron Babin

Vandebilt Catholic High School announces the departure of assistant football coach and teacher, Aaron Babin. Coach Babin has accepted the head football coach position at South Terrebonne High School.

Vandebilt Catholic would like to thank Coach Babin for his 3 years of service to not only the football program, but his coaching roles within the girls soccer, boys track and field, and powerlifting programs at VCHS. We also thank him for his time in the classroom as a Health and Strength and Conditioning teacher.

Kayla Vicknair, VCHS Athletic Director stated, “We would like to thank Coach Babin for his service to Vandebilt Catholic. We are grateful for his dedication and support of Terrier Athletics and wish him and his family the best in this next chapter of his coaching career.”