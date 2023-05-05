Vandebilt Catholic High School Hosts 6th Annual Academic Signing Day for Seniors

On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, Vandebilt Catholic High School (VCHS) hosted its 6th annual Academic Signing Day program. Each senior was recognized for their college of choice or future career path in front of faculty, family, representatives from various colleges and universities, as well as our junior class. During the program, VCHS Class of 2019 alumna, Anne James, addressed the seniors and shared her experiences with the transition from high school to college.

The Vandebilt Catholic Class of 2023 will be attending 26 different colleges, universities, technical schools, workplaces, and one football club (Spartans F.C. in Edinburgh, Scotland) across 10 states and 2 countries.

Some of the colleges and universities that the graduates will be attending include: Loyola, University of Holy Cross, Xavier University of Louisiana, Spring Hill College, University of Arkansas, Neumont College of Computer Science, Seton Hill University, Louisiana State University, Nicholls State University, Texas A&M University, Mississippi State University, University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), University of Alabama, University of South Carolina, University of South Florida, Panola Jr. College, University of Louisiana Monroe, Louisiana Tech, University of Southern Mississippi, Southeastern Louisiana University, and Fletcher Technical Community College.

“We are extremely proud of the VCHS Class of 2023 and can’t wait to see what the future holds for each graduate,” reads a statement from VCHS.

Bliss Cunningham, VCHS Senior School Counselor, stated, “Academic Signing Day is one of my favorite events at Vandebilt Catholic because we get the opportunity to celebrate the future path of every single student. We want all of our students to know how proud we are of them no matter what their next steps are after graduation.”

Julie Pellegrin, VCHS Dean of Academics, added, “Our 6th annual Academic Signing Day was a great success! I always enjoy seeing the universities that the seniors have committed to and how much it reflects their personalities. I am so proud of the class of 2023 and can’t wait to see them have a positive impact on their universities and the world around them.”