Vandebilt Catholic High School to host TERRIER TAILGATE

Houma, LA, September 29, 2023 — Vandebilt Catholic is set to host its largest fundraising event of the year, Terrier Tailgate on Friday, October 13 from 6-10 pm in the Kolb Center on campus. The tailgate-themed format will be set in a “terrier casual” atmosphere with food, drinks, silent auction and fellowship. Live music will be provided by Shorts in December.

This year’s fundraiser will benefit all Vandebilt Catholic students with event proceeds supplementing the improvements and redesign of the Academic Excellence Center (library).

The silent auction will include a variety of items from reserved VCHS graduation seats to flowers for a year to handmade rosaries and gift baskets for every occasion. Online bidding will be opened on Thursday, October 12 at 6:00pm and will close on Friday, October 13 at 8:00pm.

Mark your calendars for Friday, October 13, and plan to join us. Online tickets are on sale now for only $35 (includes food, beer and wine) HERE. (or by copying and pasting the link below to your web browser)

https://onecau.se/ vchsterriertailgate2023

Tickets will also be sold at the door. All alumni, family, friends, and supporters of VCHS are welcome to attend. Guests must be 21 and older and dress is “terrier casual,” so wear your favorite blue and gold! (This event is open to the public.)

For more information or for sponsorship opportunities, please contact Betsy Breerwood, Director of Major Events and Annual Giving at bbreerwood@vchterriers.org or at 985-580-1868.

Betsy Breerwood, VCHS Director of Major Events and Annual Giving stated: “We are excited to host Terrier Tailgate on our campus this year. It’s a great opportunity to support Vandebilt Catholic and meet and mingle with our community. We invite all terrier fans to join us on October 13.”

Jeremy Gueldner, VCHS President, stated: “Terrier Tailgate is a wonderful night for our school community. This event provides us with an opportunity to raise money for a fantastic project for our students, while also creating a fun night for all involved.”