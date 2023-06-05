Vandebilt Catholic Hosts 3rd Annual President’s Banquet

On Friday, June 2, Vandebilt Catholic High School hosted the third annual President’s Banquet in the Kolb center on campus. Jeremy Gueldner, VCHS president, presented awards for Distinguished Service and Hall of Fame. Doug Hamilton, VCHS Director of Advancement and Alumni presented the award for Alumni of the Year. Guests included VCHS administration and faculty, Diocesan officials, Brothers of the Sacred Heart leaders, family, friends, supporters, and past Alumni of the Year and past Hall of Fame inductees.

The 2023 Distinguished Service Award was presented to Mrs. Valerie Badeaux and Mrs. Colleen Welch.

This award recognizes individuals who quietly work to help VCHS recognize its mission through volunteer work at the school.

Mrs. Valerie Weber Badeaux was born in Shreveport, LA and grew up in Many, LA. She attended Many High School, before attending Northwestern State University and Loyola University. She relocated to Galliano, LA in November of 1999 after marrying her husband Scott.

Valerie spent twenty years as a paid employee of the Catholic Church, holding various positions including Director of Religious Education, Parish Secretary, Youth Minister, and Pastoral Associate. When Valerie’s son, Cameron, began Pre-K 4 at Holy Rosary Catholic School, she was asked to help with a school project and that’s where she discovered the need for volunteers in Catholic schools and felt compelled to give back.

For the past 14 years, Valerie took her experience in church ministry and dedicated her time to volunteering at both Holy Rosary Catholic School and then Vandebilt Catholic. While her son attended Holy Rosary Catholic School, Valerie helped in the library and as a substitute. She was also a member of the Advisory Committee, a Classroom Representative Co-Coordinator, and Hawk Parent Club Co-Coordinator. She was committee chairperson for a number of events such as Glow in the Dark Fun Run, Fall Fun Day, Pumpkin Patch and Harvest Fest, and Vocation Awareness Week, just to name a few.

When Cameron started at Vandebilt Catholic, Valerie served as a test reader, and has volunteered her time as a substitute teacher, sometimes weeks at a time, for the last four years. She was also a member of the Mothers’ Club and served at events such as Grandparents Day, senior breakfast, and donut and king cake sales after school Masses. At VCHS, she is loved by students and faculty, alike. Her hope was always that her volunteer efforts on campus assisted in promoting the mission of Catholic schools and she is a shining example of service to all when on campus.

Valerie has been married to her husband Scott for 24 years. Their son, Cameron graduated from VCHS this year with the class of 2023. When not volunteering at school, Valerie enjoys camping with family and friends.

Mrs. Colleen Dupuis Welch is a native of Breaux Bridge, LA and has been a resident of Houma for the past 29 years. After graduating from Breaux Bridge High School, Colleen obtained two degrees, one from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Math Education and one from University of New Orleans with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting. During her career, Colleen was a teacher at Breaux Bridge High School and Terrebonne High School, as well as an accounting assistant at Houma Armature Works. She is now a stay-at-home mom, who has dedicated her time to volunteer work.

Colleen has spent close to ten years volunteering at Vandebilt Catholic, either through Mothers’ Club, Terrier Club, or helping at school-wide events such as Terrier Tailgate. She most recently managed the Mothers’s Club Shoppe, where she designed, ordered, and fulfilled online orders, and sold merchandise at football games and during school lunches. She has always lended a helping hand at events such as senior breakfast, teacher appreciation week, donut and king cake sales after school Masses, and handing out photo cards for Grandparents Day.

Colleen also contributed to the Terrier Club by volunteering for the annual golf tournament, processing Terrier Club passes, and helping out in the hospitality tent at football games. On Wednesdays, you could also find Colleen in the Chapel for weekly adoration, as her faith is something to be admired.

Colleen has been married to her husband, Mark for 30 years and they have two children, Alex, 2018 VCHS graduate and Ryan, 2023 VCHS graduate. When she’s not volunteering at school, Colleen enjoys tennis, exercising, and attends regular Bible studies.

The 2023 Alumnus of the Year Award was presented to Mr. Tanner Magee ‘98.

The Vandebilt Catholic Alumnus of the Year award was founded to honor those with outstanding achievements, accomplishments, service and/or dedication to the school. In 2022, the school adopted a new nomination and selection process to further preserve, strengthen, and honor Vandebilt Catholic. The hope is that those selected as alumnus/a of the year will provide current students, staff, and community members with positive examples of the best that Vandebilt Catholic has to offer. The Alumnus of the Year Award is given to a St. Francis de Sales High School, Houma Central Catholic High, or Vandebilt Catholic High School graduate who, through their outstanding achievements in their spiritual, professional, and civic life, have brought honor to themselves and Vandebilt Catholic, and whose contributions have had a broad and positive impact on others.

Mr. Tanner Magee was born and raised in Houma, LA. While in high school at Vandebilt Catholic, Tanner was Sophomore Class President, Latin Club President, and was also a member of the first VCHS Quiz Bowl team to win a state championship. He also won the Father Finnegan (School Spirit) award his senior year. After graduating from VCHS in 1998, Tanner attended Louisiana State University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and a Masters degree in Public Administration. He briefly worked in public regional planning before returning to Louisiana State University to earn his J.D. at LSU’s Paul M. Hebert Law School. Tanner was recognized for his oral advocacy when he was selected to the Moot Court Board.

In 2015, Tanner was elected to serve as District 53 State Representative. He was re-elected unopposed four years later, and his colleagues chose to unanimously elevate him to the number two leadership role in the House as Speaker Pro-Tempore.

The Southwest Chamber of Louisiana named Tanner as the Rising Star legislator during his first term. He was then named Legislator of the Year in consecutive years. He also received the Rising Star Award from Super Lawyer Magazine several years in a row. Tanner also received the Rodel Fellowship at the Aspen Institute, which is one of the most esteemed recognitions in politics. Only three politicians from Louisiana have ever been invited and he is the only Republican.

He has spent his legislative career advocating for fiscal conservatism, critical reforms to Louisiana’s tax code, and reforming Louisiana’s criminal justice system to decrease violent crime and protect Louisiana’s families and communities. Additionally, Tanner secured unprecedented levels of funding for infrastructure and coastal restoration projects across South Louisiana.

Tanner has an accomplished legal career with over a decade of courtroom experience. As a member of the Louisiana Judicial College, he serves as a presenter who informs judges of all levels on updates to Louisiana’s legal code.

Tanner and his wife, Kristen Balhoff Magee, have triplets, Julia, Grace, and Kate who are currently freshman at VCHS. Tanner and his family are parishioners of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral. He also serves on the VCHS Consultative School Board, where he recently spearheaded the school safety committee. Outside of work, Tanner and his wife can usually be found at sporting events for their girls.

Vandebilt Catholic High School inducted three new members into its Hall of Fame this year, Mrs. Patrice Monier, Mr. Heinke Trapp ‘81, and Mrs. Phyllis Peoples ‘80.

The Vandebilt Catholic Hall of Fame was established to honor those with outstanding achievements, accomplishments, service and/or dedication to the school. In 2022, the school adopted a new nomination and selection process in order to further preserve, strengthen, and honor Vandebilt Catholic. The hope is that those selected as Hall of Fame members will be an inspiration to current students, staff, and community members. Vandebilt Catholic Hall of Fame recognition is bestowed upon up to four long-time supporters of Vandebilt Catholic. Hall of Fame recipients are former faculty, staff, alumni, parents, and/or community members who through their outstanding achievements in their spiritual, professional and civic lives, have brought honor to themselves and Vandebilt Catholic, and whose contributions have had a broad and positive impact on others.

Mrs. Patrice Gauslin Monier is a native of New Orleans, and after attending parochial grammar schools there, she graduated from Riverdale High School in 1973.

Patrice graduated in 1977 from Nicholls State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Math Education and a minor in English. While a student at Nicholls, she met her future husband, Philip Monier, Jr. of Raceland and they married in her final year of college. He too was an educator, who retired from the public-school system after working with special needs children.

Patrice’s teaching career began at St. Gregory Catholic Elementary in 1977 where she taught a self-contained sixth grade class, teaching all subjects. She joined the faculty at Vandebilt Catholic in 1980 where she taught for the next 42 years, retiring in 2022. During those years at VCHS she taught Geometry, Advanced Math, Algebra I and II and Eighth Grade Math. Her additional responsibilities included 8th grade and 10th grade class moderators. She worked for many years on class projects such as Homecoming and the Sadie Hawkins Dances.

Patrice served under nine principals during her 42-year tenure: Bro. Eldon Crifasi, Bro. John Abate, Mr. Allen Power, Mr. David Keife, Mr. James Reiss, Mrs. Yvonne Weimer, Mr. Jeremy Gueldner and Mrs. Ginny Medina-Hamilton. She was the 2011 VCHS Teacher of the Year and earned numerous Teacher of the Month awards over the years. She also returned the year right after retirement to substitute a math class.

Reflecting back on her years in education and the thousands of students she taught, Patrice’s greatest satisfaction was always to see her former students succeeding in their chosen fields and making a difference in the community once they graduated. She also enjoyed teaching the children of her former students, who were told to call her “grandmother.”

Her marriage was blessed with three children: Eric, a 2006 VCHS graduate, Emily Monier Villemarette a 2008 VCHS graduate (husband Paul) and Devin, a 2008 VCHS graduate (wife Kaley Forter Monier). She also has two grandchildren, Violette and Jakob.

In retirement, Patrice enjoys babysitting her grandchildren, traveling and gardening.

Mr. Heinke Trapp was born in Gretna, LA to Heinke and Audrey Trapp. A few years later, his family moved to Houma and he attended St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School. He continued his education at Vandebilt Catholic and graduated in 1981. From there, he attended Louisiana State University, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Humanities and Social Sciences in 1986.

Heinke is a fourth-generation automobile dealer and at 24 years old, he became Dealer Principal at Trapp Cadillac Chevrolet in Houma, LA. In 1999, he became the sole owner. Heinke has overseen the expansion and success of his business for the past 35 years due to his hard work and determination. Heinke has been the General Motor Mark of Excellence dealer multiple times over the years. His business is also the recipient of multiple Best of the Bayou awards. He was honored as the Troop C Businessman of the Year, the 25-Year Award from General Motors, and is a member of the Louisiana Dealer Services board.

Heinke is a lifelong member of the Catholic Church. He is a regular Sunday presence at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral and encouraged his children’s Catholicism by sending them to Catholic schools and bringing them to mass regularly.

Along with being a stand-out businessman, Heinke has always been dedicated to giving back to his community. He was a long-time supporter of the Louis Children’s Crisis Center and continues to support nonprofits such as the MacDonell Children’s Services and The Haven, Inc. He has also supported events such as Roux for a Reason and several little league teams. Whether it was contributing to a classroom remodel, sponsoring a car raffle, or supporting Terrier athletics with a “Trapp Cadillac Chevrolet First Down,” Heinke has also been a huge supporter of Vandebilt Catholic and continues to give back to his alma mater.

When he isn’t at the dealership, Heinke loves to fish, play golf, spend time in his home workshop, and watch tv with the family shih-tzu, Sophie. Heinke has been married to his wife, Susan for 35 years. They are the parents of Allyce ‘12 and John ‘19, both graduates of VCHS.

Mrs. Phyllis LeBlanc Peoples was born in Franklin, LA, but raised in Houma, LA. She attended Vandebilt Catholic and graduated in 1980. She then attended the University of Southwest Louisiana, graduating with a nursing degree in 1985. During the next decade, Phyllis married her husband, Michael and they had their first child. She worked as a critical-care nurse in Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and then she and her family moved to Georgia. During that time, Phyllis earned a Master of Science degree with specializations in administration and education from Valdosta State University, in Valdosta, GA.

In 1995, Phyllis and her family returned to Houma, where she accepted a job at Terrebonne General Medical Center (now Terrebonne General Health Systems or TGHS) and spent the next 20 plus years in many leadership roles including Director of Nursing, Senior Vice President of Clinical Service, and Chief Operating Officer. She also completed her doctoral studies at Tulane University, during her time at TGHS. In May of 2003, Phyllis was promoted to Chief Executive Officer and President, a title that she has since held for 20 years.

Phyllis is a model citizen in the bayou region, as she has dedicated her life to caring for the community in the way of healthcare. Phyllis is a member and has served on the boards of numerous local, state and national organizations including being a member of American Nurses Association, American College of Healthcare Executives, and the Louisiana Hospital Coalition. She is also a 2002 Leadership Terrebonne Graduate, member of Houma-Terrebonne Rotary Club, and a member of South Central Industrial Association. She was recognized as a community Role Model in 2011 by the Young Leadership Council of New Orleans and was awarded the Golden Pelican President’s Award from the Louisiana Society for Hospital Public Relations and Marketing. She was also honored as one of the New Orleans City Businesses’ Health Care Heroes for 2012 and as one of the CityBusiness 2013 Women of the Year. In addition, she was awarded VCHS Alumnae of the Year.

Phyllis has been an integral part in the connection between Terrebonne General Health System and local school athletic programs, including Vandebilt Catholic. She has directed the service line of certified athletic trainers being available in the schools of Terrebonne Parish and recently led the partnership of TGHS and VCHS on a remodel of the school’s science lab.

Phyllis and her husband, Michael have 2 sons; Jacob, a 2010 VCHS graduate and Mitchell, a 2016 VCHS graduate.

Jeremy Gueldner, VCHS President stated in his welcome last night, “As we continue to rebuild our campus we do so not on a foundation of bricks and mortar, but on a foundation of great people. People rooted in Faith, Family, and Excellence – words that we find at the top of our school’s crest. These are not just catchy words – they are truly the identity of our school.”

He continued, “Excellence is not something that simply just happens. It is the byproduct of generations of men and women, religious and lay, working together to create a community that is built on tradition, faith, values, hard work, and determination. Tonight we honor six people who continue the great tradition of Vandebilt Catholic.”